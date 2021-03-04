The European Commission is preparing a return to normal from 2023: the liberal and austerity standard. In two years, the States will no longer be able, as they have done since the start of the pandemic in 2020, to claim a suspension of the rules of the stability pact, which provide for a deficit that does not exceed 3% of GDP. Indeed, in a communication published on Wednesday, the European executive estimates that there will be a resumption of growth from this year 2021, of the order of 3.75%, and that at half of the year, European GDP will have returned to its pre-crisis level.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Valdis Dombrovskis, Vice-President of the Commission, agreed that the relaxation of the rules that weigh on states to continue beyond the year 2021, during the year 2022. A decision in this direction should be taken ” in spring “, did he declare. “Budget support must continue as long as necessary”, he said, wanting to be reassuring.

The day after will look like the day before

The States, which must present their draft budget in April as part of the European Semester, must know on which foot to dance. In reality, if the Commission seems to be giving up ballast, it is only on the face of it. In her communication, she writes that “With a view to a gradual normalization of economic activity in the second half of 2021, the budgetary policies of the Member States must become more differentiated in 2022”. In other words: the day after must look like the day before. And the return to normal should be felt as early as next year. It invites to use the funds of the recovery plan to “Improve growth potential through structural reforms”. This was synonymous, in past years, with labor market reform and corsetting public spending.

However, there is a debate within the Twenty-Seven on a reform of the Stability Pact. The Commission could present a reform of it this summer. This would not necessarily mean the abolition of the standard of 3% deficit. Other rules of the stability pact, imposed by Berlin after 2008, require a return within twenty years to a public debt of 60% of GDP. If they are not changed after a crisis where for most states the public debt will exceed 100% of GDP next year, this would severely constrain the investment capacities of member states.