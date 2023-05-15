













European Union authorizes Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard

The Activision Blizzard titles that move millions of players are call of duty, Overwatch and World of Warcraft. And each one entails specific aspects that are exposed, could fracture competitiveness among large companies.

Despite the fact that Microsoft maintains that it will release the titles for all platforms for ten years, the authorities doubt this based on previous experiences. Sony is supposed to be especially hurt by this. However, for this moment the EU ruled it would have no problem, while the UK CMA believes otherwise.

However, what was ruled as irregularity and a factor to be clarified are cloud games for PC, although the EU authorities believe that they are issues that can be modified to be authorized.

It should be noted that Microsoft has a 60 to 70 percent market share for its global cloud services. Definitely, the acquisition of Activision Blizzard as an exclusive would change the balance that is already in its favor.

Faced with the refusal of the CMA, the CEO of Microsoft appealed, however, the paperwork and the rulings remain under review and a new statement will arrive until August 2023.

Why is Call of Duty so important in Microsoft’s acquisition?

call of duty is a delivery of Activision Blizzard, and is one of the most successful shooter in history. The investment that it has is impressive, and its community is loyal and enormous, due to this, it is appealed that the exclusivity of the title could unbalance the market of the gaming industry.

