Brussels.- The European Union (EU) urged China this Friday to “not look the other way” and “help stop” the war in ukraine following the Russian invasionon the occasion of the summit that the two parties held by videoconference.

“We ask China to help stop the war in Ukraine. China cannot look the other way in the face of this violation of international law”, said the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, at a press conference at the end of the telematic meeting with the Chinese Prime Minister, Li Keqiang, and its President, Xi Jinping.

Michel also assured that the EU will be “vigilant” before “any attempt to help Russia financially or militarily”.

China rejects sanctions

China on Friday renewed his criticism of Western sanctions against Russia, while senior officials of the European Union they were seeking assurances from Beijing that it would not help Moscow circumvent economic measures imposed in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China also blamed the war in Ukraineat least partially to the United States for pushing to expand the NATO military alliance closer to Russia’s borders. Twenty-one of the 27 countries in the EU they are also member states of NATO.

The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell looked for signs from Chinese President and Communist Party leader Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Keqiang that Beijing would help end the war in Ukraine.

“China We disapprove of solving problems through sanctions, and we are even more opposed to unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction that have no basis in international law,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a session. daily briefing as they met.

Zhao said that when it comes to Ukraine, Beijing will not be forced to “choose sides or take a simplistic friend-or-foe approach.” We should, in particular, resist Cold War thinking and bloc confrontation.”

It is worth mentioning that China says it is not taking sides in the conflict, but has declared an “unlimited” partnership with Russia and refuses to condemn the invasion. Beijing routinely amplifies Russian disinformation about the conflict and does not refer to it as an invasion or a war in accordance with Russian practice.