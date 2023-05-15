A couple of weeks ago things weren’t working out well for Microsoftsince it was announced that the competition regulator of United Kingdom had refused the purchase of Activision Blizzard. However, everything has taken a different path a few hours ago, since the organization of the European Union has been totally opposite in this approval.

It is confirmed that they agree with this acquisition, only that Microsoft It must meet some commitments regarding the cloud market, which for now is not very strong. Thus, a follow-up has been given to the reason why Britain He has not said yes, and for this reason they are now appealing to change this result.

Here what they commented:

The commitments fully address the competition concerns identified by the Commission and represent a significant improvement for cloud gaming compared to the current situation.

To address competition concerns identified by the commission, Microsoft offered the following 10-year commitments: First, a free license for consumers that would allow them to stream, via any streaming service, all current and future games of Activision Blizzard for pc and console. Also, a corresponding license to providers of cloud game streaming services to allow gamers of the EEA (European Economic Area) try any game of pc and console Activision Blizzard.

Here more than what the union commented European:

These licenses will ensure that players who have purchased one or more Activision games from a PC or console store, or have subscribed to a multi-game subscription service that includes Activision games, have the right to stream those games with any cloud game streaming. service of your choice and play them on any device using any operating system.

With this it remains to be seen if they will close the appeal of the commission of United Kingdom and also the part USA.

Via: VGC

editor’s note: This is a positive step for Microsoft, but they have to meet these commitments or they can back out. With these statutes, it could be that the UK changes its mind in the coming weeks.