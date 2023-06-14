The plenary session of the European Parliament approved this Wednesday a project to regulate the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the European Union (EU), beginning a delicate negotiation with the representatives of the 27 countries of the bloc.

The approved regulations (with 499 votes in favor, 28 against and 93 abstentions) will regulate the AI ​​according to the level of risk: the greater it is for the rights or health of people, for example, the greater the obligations of technological systems.

The high-risk list includes AI in critical infrastructure, education, human resources, law enforcement, and migration management.

The European Parliament added additional conditions before the high risk classification is met, including the possibility of harming health, safety, fundamental rights or the environment.

So, Eurolegislators included in the package a ban on the widespread use of automatic facial recognition systems in public places. By the approved regulations, the EU may authorize the use of these AI devices for facial recognition in support of the fight against crime, although the specific details will still have to be negotiated with the countries of the bloc.

It also defines special requirements for generative AI systems, such as ChatGPT and DALL-E, capable of producing text, images, code, audio, and other media, and include the obligation to inform users that a machine, not a human, produced the content.

The original plans of the European Union (EU) to regulate the use of artificial intelligence (AI) date back to 2021, But the matter became urgent after ChatGPT burst onto the scene, highlighting the rapid development of the sector.

Hereinafter, Direct negotiations with the 27 countries of the bloc will begin immediately (possibly by the end of this day).with the idea of ​​having a sealed deal by the end of the year.

The use of AI raises numerous questions, in the social, ethical and economic plan

Even if that goal is reached, the regulation would not come into force until 2026. Therefore, the EU will also need to negotiate a provisional and voluntary framework with technology companies that develop AI.

The European Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton, called on the bloc countries and the European Parliament to conclude the negotiations “in the coming months.”

The use of AI, Breton pointed out the day before, “raises numerous questions, on a social, ethical and economic level. It is about acting quickly and that we all assume our responsibilities.”

The 27 countries of the European Union will have to negotiate the details of the regulation. Photo: EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

One of the lawmakers behind the initiative, Brando Benifei, called for a “common approach” to address AI risks. “We need to compare notes with legislators from around the world,” he said.

Besides, Legislators included in the regulations provisions on the prohibition of AI biometric surveillance systems, emotion recognition and predictive surveillance.

The dissemination of false images on social networks, created from applications based on AI, such as Midjourney, has warned about the risks of manipulation of public opinion and the dangers for democracy. For that reason, European scientists have called for a moratorium on the development of the most powerful systems, until they are better regulated by law.

