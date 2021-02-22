For “undermining democracy” in the South American country, the European Union approved new sanctions on Monday against officials of the Nicolás Maduro administration in Venezuela, after the elections on December 6 that the countries of the bloc do not recognize. The measure includes 19 public servants whose financial assets in Europe will be frozen.

The Council of the European Union extended the sanctions against Venezuela on February 22, focusing the action against 19 high-ranking officials, including judges, politicians and the military, involved in the electoral process on December 6 and the “violation of fundamental rights” in the country.

With this new round of sanctions, the EU’s ‘red list’ goes from 36 to 55 individuals, among them the vice president, Delcy Rodríguez, and Diosdado Cabello, a trusted man and number two in the Nicolás Maduro Administration.

The decision also affects the National Electoral Council, starting with its president, Indira Alfonzo. It also harms the Venezuelan Army, including leaders such as Remigio Ceballos, commander of the highest organ of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces.

The vice president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, is on the black list. © Manaure Quintero / Reuters

Among the affected Chavista politicians is the governor of Zulia, Omar Prieto Fernández, whom the EU accuses of undermining democracy and promoting “illegitimate” elections.

Assets and property freeze in the European Union

The new restrictions fall on several deputies of the National Assembly, constituted on January 5 and “not democratically elected” according to the EU, and several magistrates of the Constitutional Chamber of the Venezuelan Supreme Court for “usurping the constitutional powers of the National Assembly” and “undermine the rights of the opposition.”

The sanctions imply the prohibition to enter the community territory and the freezing of the assets and property that they have in the European Union.

“The individuals added to the list are responsible, in particular, for undermining the electoral rights of the opposition and the democratic functioning of the National Assembly, and for serious violations of human rights and restrictions of fundamental freedoms,” argued the ‘Twenty-seven’ it’s a statement.

Reaction to legislative elections, considered “fraudulent” by Europe

This is the response of the European bloc to an electoral process that it calls fraud and of which they do not recognize the result. Indeed, the ‘Twenty-seven’ consider that the legislative elections of December, boycotted by the opposition, did not meet democratic standards.

Despite the sanctions, the EU reiterated on Monday its willingness to continue “working and collaborating with all the actors in Venezuela” to promote a “peaceful and democratic dialogue.”

The European Union thus maintains that the opposition leader Juan Guaidó is an interlocutor for the solution to the Venezuelan crisis, but has avoided extending the recognition of the current parliamentarian as president in charge.

19 members of the regime are added to the sanctioned list of the #EU for serious violations of the Constitution and human rights in Venezuela. We thank the 27 Member States for their commitment. The pressure must continue to achieve an end to the crisis with free elections. https://t.co/Sa9xH1QYTY – Juan Guaidó (@jguaido) February 22, 2021

“The EU will maintain its commitment to all political and civil society actors fighting to return democracy to Venezuela, including in particular Juan Guaidó and other representatives of the outgoing National Assembly, elected in 2015 and which was the last free expression of Venezuelans, “said the ‘Twenty-seven’.

Maduro denounces “international persecution”

For his part, President Nicolás Maduro said that international sanctions are preventing his country from offering a better response to the social and health crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. In a virtual intervention during the opening of the sessions of the UN Human Rights Council (HRC), Maduro said that his country faces more than 450 punitive measures that seek to “exert excessive pressure and persecution” against him.

The Venezuelan Government estimates at least $ 30 billion in assets that it cannot access due to the restrictions imposed by the United States and the European Union, and which, according to the president, would serve to cover basic needs of the population. “The kidnappers of the assets and resources of the Venezuelan State have shown great cruelty, even in pandemic circumstances,” Maduro said on February 22.

Maduro has guaranteed this Monday that Venezuela will work “decisively” with the United Nations and has once again demanded the lifting of the sanctions that weigh on the nation. © Fausto Torrealba / Reuters

Maduro also promised to collaborate with this HRC and has also highlighted that his Government renewed in September 2020, for another year, the Memorandum of Understanding with the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights. “Those who believe that Venezuela will decrease the cooperation achieved with the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights as a consequence of these ideological provocations by a group of governments are wrong,” said the president.

However, Maduro maintained his position of rejecting “any inquisitorial mechanism that seeks to use the cause of human rights as a political tool.” It is also worth mentioning that the objective of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, is to establish an office in Caracas, which can work independently, which Maduro does not accept until now.

Michelle Bachelet considered in the past that financial sanctions against Venezuela are not the most effective way to promote the collaboration of the Maduro government.

With AFP, EFE and Reuters