The company Bavarian Nordic, of Danish origin developed a monkeypox vaccine.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved the vaccine ‘Ivanex’ to protect the adult monkeypox population.

It was approved to apply in the European Union, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.

Brussels through the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use in Europe (CHMP) the approved for its adult populationfrom the approval in the European Union and in order to prevent the spread of the monkey pox.

Vaccine which can also protect people that they have the vaccinia virus disease similar to smallpox, but with milder symptoms.

“We are working on a stronger and faster preparation to protect more people,” said Paul Chaplin, director of Bavarian Nordic.

From its application, the company will carry out a survey and studies to create a broader result of the application of the vaccine in adults in the European Union.

The contagion of monkey pox It can be through direct and indirect contact and the symptoms are: fever, headache, muscle aches, exhaustion and inflammation of the lymph nodes, as well as various rashes on the body.

