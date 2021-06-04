Brussels and London, after protracted sharp negotiations, managed to reach agreements on fishing in the waters separating the continent and the British Isles. Countries have changed their minds to quarrel and develop a conflict, writes the Financial Times.

The parties announced the deal on the evening of June 2, covering the remainder of 2021 and, for selected fish species, 2022. Such agreements are usually reached even before the beginning of the calendar year, so that fishermen have the opportunity to navigate the amount of catch. However, the discussion between Britain and the European Union dragged on due to the fact that the parties agreed on a deal on their further relations after Brexit only at the end of 2020.

While the fishing negotiations were still underway, Britain and the EU were on the brink of conflict. So, the UK tried to ban fishing in its waters in the North Sea, explaining this with environmental concerns, and also to prevent French fishermen from fishing in the Jersey region.

As a result of the latest incident in Jersey, France brought two naval patrol boats into the strait, which remained there until the arrival of the Royal Navy. Prior to that, Paris also threatened to cut off electricity on the island to protest changes in fishing conditions and even expel British banks from the country.