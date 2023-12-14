Brussels (Union)

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced yesterday that more European countries are now seeking a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Speaking to the press before the European Council meeting in the Belgian capital, Brussels, Borrell said: “Despite some different trends among member states, more and more European Union countries today support the ceasefire in Gaza.”

He continued: “We must focus on the political solution to the Palestinian issue once and for all,” referring to the implementation of the principle of the two-state solution.

In a related context, John Kirby, coordinator of strategic communications at the National Security Council at the White House, said that Washington conveyed its concerns to Tel Aviv regarding the method of carrying out Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip.

In a press statement, Kirby stressed the need for the Israeli army to be more precise in preventing civilian casualties.

He added: “We constantly encourage Israelis to be as careful as possible.”