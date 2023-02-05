Ignacio Ybáñez posted an article critical of the president’s attitude towards left-wing authoritarian regimes

The European Union Ambassador to Brazil, Ignacio Ybáñez, shared this Sunday (5.Feb.2023), at the Twitter, an article about the attitude of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). The post in question was in relation to left-wing authoritarian regimes that the president has brought up in his speeches since taking office.

Ybáñez shared an article from Folha de S.Paulo, written by Demetrio Magnolli. The columnist analyzed the speech of the president-elect in the Community of Latin American States and CELAC (Caribbean).

In the text, Demétrio highlighted the lack of criticism, with emphasis on Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua. Demétrio said that the president missed the opportunity to give voice to free elections in Venezuela. According to him, there was a lack of political openness in Cuba and an end to repression under Ortega's government in Nicaragua.