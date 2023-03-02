From the forthcoming European elections, in 2024, “I am convinced that a majority will emerge in the European Parliament more capable of fully interpreting the interests and ideals of our common European home. And I believe that this will also find expression in the European Commission which will arise on the based on the indications of individual European governments”. This was stated by Enterprise Minister Adolfo Urso, on the sidelines of the Competitiveness Council in Brussels.
