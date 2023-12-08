Brussels (agencies)

The European Commission said yesterday that it will provide humanitarian aid worth an initial amount of 125 million euros ($134 million) to the Palestinians in 2024. The Commission added that these funds will be used to support relief organizations in both Gaza and the West Bank.

She said in a statement: “With each passing day, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza worsens, and as a result, UNHCR quickly mobilized a large set of emergency response tools, and with the organization of 30 flights carrying relief materials in total, one thousand tons have already been sent.” Of aid to those in need in Gaza.

In a related context, a senior American official said that Israel agreed, at the request of the United States, to open the Kerem Shalom crossing only to examine and inspect humanitarian aid delivered to Gaza through the Rafah crossing. Washington has been discussing with the Israelis for weeks the possibility of opening the Kerem Shalom crossing to speed up the inspection of aid trucks.

The American official did not give a time frame regarding when the crossing would be opened.