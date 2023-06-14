There is less and less left for the U-21 Euro Cup to begin, which will be held from June 21 to July 8. Initially Georgia and Romania submitted candidacies to host this tournament, they will eventually be co-hosts. The final will be held at the Batumi Arena in Georgia.
Here we show you everything you need to know about this tournament
For this edition of the Under-21 Euro Cup there will be five host cities and eight different stadiums; two cities and four stadiums from Romania, and three cities and four stadiums from Georgia.
|
Stadium
|
Ability
|
City
|
Country
|
Cluj Arena
|
30,201
|
Cluj Napoca
|
Romania
|
CFR Cluj Satdium
|
22,198
|
Cluj Napoca
|
Romania
|
Giulesty Stadium
|
14,047
|
Bucharest
|
Romania
|
Steaua Stadium
|
31,254
|
Bucharest
|
Romania
|
shengelia sand
|
14,700
|
Kutaisi
|
Georgia
|
Batumi Arena
|
20,035
|
batumi
|
Georgia
|
Meskhi Stadium
|
27,223
|
Tbilisi
|
Georgia
|
Paichadze Stadium
|
54,549
|
Tbilisi
|
Georgia
Group A
|
Position
|
Equipment
|
Points
|
1
|
Georgia
|
–
|
2
|
Belgium
|
–
|
3
|
Portugal
|
–
|
4
|
Netherlands
|
–
B Group
|
Position
|
Equipment
|
Points
|
1
|
Romania
|
–
|
2
|
Ukraine
|
–
|
3
|
Spain
|
–
|
4
|
Croatia
|
–
Group C
|
Position
|
Equipment
|
Points
|
1
|
Czech Republic
|
–
|
2
|
Germany
|
–
|
3
|
England
|
–
|
4
|
Israel
|
–
Group D
|
Position
|
Equipment
|
Points
|
1
|
Swiss
|
–
|
2
|
Italy
|
–
|
3
|
Norway
|
–
|
4
|
France
|
–
It will begin on June 21 and end on July 8. The group stage will be played between June 21 and 28; the quarterfinals on July 1 and 2; semifinals on Cinco de Julio; and the European final will be on July 8.
First working day
|
Date
|
Game
|
Cluster
|
Schedule
|
06/21
|
Georgia-Portugal
|
TO
|
18:00 ENG; 13:00 ARG; 10:00 MEX
|
06/21
|
Belgium-Netherlands
|
TO
|
18:00 ENG; 13:00 ARG; 10:00 MEX
|
06/21
|
Ukraine-Croatia
|
B.
|
18:00 ENG; 13:00 ARG; 10:00 MEX
|
06/21
|
Romania-Spain
|
B.
|
20:45 ENG; 15:45 ARG; 12:45 p.m.
|
06/22
|
Czechia-England
|
C.
|
18:00 ENG; 13:00 ARG; 10:00 MEX
|
06/22
|
Germany-Israel
|
C.
|
18:00 ENG; 13:00 ARG; 10:00 MEX
|
06/22
|
Norway-Switzerland
|
D.
|
18:00 ENG; 13:00 ARG; 10:00 MEX
|
06/22
|
France Italy
|
D.
|
20:45 ENG; 15:45 ARG; 12:45 p.m.
second day
|
Date
|
Game
|
Cluster
|
Schedule
|
06/24
|
Georgia-Belgium
|
TO
|
18:00 ENG; 13:00 ARG; 10:00 MEX
|
06/24
|
Portugal-Netherlands
|
TO
|
18:00 ENG; 13:00 ARG; 10:00 MEX
|
06/24
|
Ukraine-Romania
|
B.
|
18:00 ENG; 13:00 ARG; 10:00 MEX
|
06/24
|
Croatia-Spain
|
B.
|
20:45 ENG; 15:45 ARG; 12:45 p.m.
|
06/25
|
Czechia-Germany
|
C.
|
18:00 ENG; 13:00 ARG; 10:00 MEX
|
06/25
|
England-Israel
|
C.
|
18:00 ENG; 13:00 ARG; 10:00 MEX
|
06/25
|
Italy-Switzerland
|
D.
|
18:00 ENG; 13:00 ARG; 10:00 MEX
|
06/25
|
France-France
|
D.
|
20:45 ENG; 15:45 ARG; 12:45 p.m.
third day
|
Date
|
Game
|
Cluster
|
Schedule
|
06/27
|
Georgia-Netherlands
|
TO
|
18:00 ENG; 13:00 ARG; 10:00 MEX
|
06/27
|
Belgium-Portugal
|
TO
|
18:00 ENG; 13:00 ARG; 10:00 MEX
|
06/27
|
Ukraine-Spain
|
B.
|
20:45 ENG; 15:45 ARG; 12:45 p.m.
|
06/27
|
Romania-Crocia
|
B.
|
20:45 ENG; 15:45 ARG; 12:45 p.m.
|
06/28
|
Germany-England
|
C.
|
18:00 ENG; 13:00 ARG; 10:00 MEX
|
06/28
|
Czechia-Israel
|
C.
|
18:00 ENG; 13:00 ARG; 10:00 MEX
|
06/28
|
France-Switzerland
|
D.
|
20:45 ENG; 15:45 ARG; 12:45 p.m.
|
06/28
|
Norway-Italy
|
D.
|
20:45 ENG; 15:45 ARG; 12:45 p.m.
In Spain, the broadcasting rights for this tournament are held by RTVE, who will televise all the matches of the Spanish team on Teldeportes and through the RTVE Play application.
|
Year
|
Campus
|
Champion
|
runner-up
|
2021
|
Hungary and Slovenia
|
Germany
|
Portugal
|
2019
|
San Marino
|
Spain
|
Germany
|
2017
|
Poland
|
Germany
|
Spain
|
2015
|
czech republic
|
Sweden
|
Portugal
|
2013
|
Israel
|
Spain
|
Italy
|
2011
|
Denmark
|
Spain
|
Swiss
|
2009
|
Sweden
|
Germany
|
England
|
2007
|
Netherlands
|
Netherlands
|
Serbian
|
2006
|
Portugal
|
Netherlands
|
Ukraine
|
2004
|
Germany
|
Italy
|
Serbia and Montenegro
|
2002
|
Swiss
|
Czech Republic
|
France
|
2000
|
Slovakia
|
Italy
|
Czech Republic
|
1998
|
Romania
|
Spain
|
Greece
|
nineteen ninety six
|
Spain
|
Italy
|
Spain
|
1994
|
France
|
Italy
|
Portugal
