The screens of the Frankfurt airport showed dozens of canceled flights on Wednesday, due to the impact of the Lufthansa strike. RONALD WITTEK/efe

The strikes called at the German airline Lufthansa and on British railways have hit the travel urge of millions of Europeans after two years of closure due to the pandemic. Some 1,100 flights were canceled at the two main airports in the German country, Frankfurt and Munich. As a result, 134,000 passengers were grounded in the middle of a summer season that seems hell-bent on turning vacation plans into a nightmare.

In the German case, in addition to the almost total paralysis in the two aforementioned airports, there were partial stoppages in other cities, such as Berlin. However, unlike what has been observed in recent weeks at airfields in London or Amsterdam, in German territory there were no endless queues at the counters.

Lufthansa had already sent alerts to passengers on Tuesday about the ground staff strike. It offered the customer different solutions, from free redemption to cancellation or exchange for a train ticket, in the case of national routes. In the alerts, the traveler was warned that there was no point in approaching the airport, since he would not find the personnel there to assist him. He was asked to use the company’s website to be relocated or make his claim.

There were complications for some passengers, mainly foreigners, who arrived in Frankfurt or Munich on connecting flights and without a visa. Many were left in no man’s land or a transit zone, unattended at check-in counters and often without heeding Lufthansa’s prior warnings, for traveling on shared flights with partner airlines. Frankfurt is the busiest airport on the continent and shares with Munich the status of connection hub to international destinations, including Spain.

At German airports there had been crowds on peak days due to a shortage of ground personnel. There are thousands of lost pieces of luggage waiting to be “reunited” with their owner in Frankfurt, with no resources to expedite their return. And Lufthansa itself canceled thousands of flights at the start of the season, suffering from a lack of operators. But there has not been a chaos comparable to what has happened in Amsterdam or London, with overflowing aerodromes and airlines that stop dispensing tickets, due to their inability to take on so much travel demand.

A “serious” company



The ground staff strike is the blight on a company that prides itself on being “serious”, struggling to survive against competition from low-cost Ryanair or Easyjet, generators this summer of their own chaos due to their successive strikes. This Wednesday has taken place precisely the eleventh day of strike at Ryanair, in which a total of nine cancellations and 141 delays have been registered. The suspensions have occurred on the Barcelona-El Prat flights with Brussels, Milan and London (round trip), between Madrid and Palma de Mallorca (round trip) and another flight between Dusseldorf and Malaga.

The USO and SITCPLA unions have reported that the conflict with the Irish airline company for an improvement in working conditions, far from abating, has intensified. Proof of this is that 24-hour strikes have been scheduled, from Monday to Thursday, weekly, from August 8 to January 7, 2023, both included, so they will take place throughout the summer and also in Christmas.

The Lufthansa strike was called by the Verdi sector union, which is demanding a salary increase of 9.5% for the 20,000 ground employees – at least 350 euros per month more. He justifies this request in the accumulated inflation since the last agreement and the damage to the workforce due to the pandemic. His claim coincides with the alerts launched by different European airlines due to lack of personnel after the massive layoffs at the height of Covid-19, when public life was paralyzed.

Olaf Scholz’s government has activated a temporary hiring plan for non-EU workers, mainly Turkish. But between its activation and its realization in reality, more than half of the short German summer will have elapsed.

The start of the school holidays in the United Kingdom this week generated huge queues in Dover in the direction of France, to access the Channel Tunnel /



STUART BROCK/efe



The British citizen, better trained in the face of all kinds of collapses in his mobility and who has already been suffering great congestion to cross through Dover in the direction of France, with endless queues and hours of waiting in front of the Channel Tunnel, yesterday had to deal with another strike of the rail services. Only one in five trains ran. Some routes were even suspended.

The union of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT), with 40,000 members, accuses the bosses of responding to their demands with threats. The business group affirms, for its part, that it is a “militant” and political strike. New suspensions are called for August 18 and 20, while a total stoppage is expected on the London Underground on the 19th.