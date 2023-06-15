The Darien jungle, which separates Colombia from Panama, is the epicenter of one of the world’s biggest recent humanitarian crises. Thousands of migrants try to cross through this dense jungle every day, risking their lives on the way. In 2023 alone, according to the latest figures just published by Migration from Panama, 166,649 migrants, both Latin American and extra-continental, crossed.

But while they risk dying on the way looking for a better life, fleeing from armed conflicts or gender discrimination, a German company sells tours along that same road as if it were an adventure. A documentary by the journalist Katja Döhne, who joined the tour, points out that the company Wandermut, from Cologne (Germany), offers it as a survival trip. “Only those who are fit enough and willing to take risks can participate. Because the tour is life-threatening, even the organizers themselves say so,” says the documentalist. They present themselves as “an adventure startup”.

The contrasts are brutal. While these European tourists pay 3,500 euros plus flights to Panama, which include insurance to be taken out by helicopter in the event of an accident, migrants can die in the jungle for lack of someone to rescue them. According to Migrants Projectof the International Organization for Migration (IOM), on the Darién route, between January 2018 and June 2, 2023, at least 258 people have died or disappeared, of which 41 were minors.

The first, who are usually young social network influencers from different professions, are dressed in clothing suitable for the jungle and have a satellite phone to notify emergencies; the others, malnourished, wear clothing and shoes that put them at greater risk of slipping off a cliff. The tour furthers the contrasting image of tourists on European beaches where dying migrants arrive. In this case, tourists want to play survival. Döhne acknowledges in the documentary that while this group of 12 people does it for fun, migrants expose themselves “without a safety net.”

The documentary asks: what drives people to voluntarily risk their own lives and pay 3,500 euros? He also inquires whether these adventures made for social networks will fill that jungle with tourists and damage nature, but superficially goes over the question of what it means to take a tour where thousands of people are experiencing a humanitarian crisis that is breaking records.

One of the company’s founders says they will continue to sell tours to “extreme places where no one else goes.” But that is not the case in the Darien. Although these tourists do not meet migrants on the route, since they take less wild paths where they do not risk assaults, up to 2,000 people are passing through that same jungle every day. Recently, the Panamanian government has launched a military strategy called Operation Shield, with which they insist that the Darién is not a route, but a natural park that must be taken care of. But the Tapón gets more crowded every day.

