The European Leagues, the organization that represents the biggest club competitions in Europe, see no point in UEFA’s reform plans for the Champions League. According to chairman Claus Thomsen, the increase in the number of matches, from the 2024-2025 season, is a bad thing.

UEFA wants to expand the main tournament of the Champions League from 32 to 36 clubs. Moreover, the tournament would then be played in a competitive format, resulting in more duels.

Thomsen is afraid that this will be at the expense of the national competitions. “The national competitions are the backbone of European football,” he said during a press conference on Friday. “Such an increase in matches will harm the vast majority of clubs and help only a few.”

UEFA further plans to award clubs to the Champions League on the basis of previous coefficients determined on the basis of previous performance in Europe, and not based on performance in the domestic competition. Larger European clubs are therefore assured of participation faster, even if they do badly in their own country. UEFA seems to want to accommodate the big clubs, which threatened to set up a Super League last year.

The European Leagues is also against ‘favouring’ the big clubs. That would take away the tension in the national competitions. Thomsen: ,,That is the heart and soul of football. That’s why fans are excited about this sport every weekend.”