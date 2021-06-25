L’European Union has launched the new one label on winter tires, which now includes information on grip on snow and ice, so far absent and which has been in force since May 1, 2021. Tires produced and placed on the European market starting from this date are in fact accompanied by the new European labeling pursuant to EU Reg. 2020/74.

The previous labeling will continue to apply to tires produced and marketed previously. For these tires we will proceed by November 30, 2021, upon updating the information contained in the information sheet (EPREL), without the need to re-label them.

New European tire label, what is it

According to the previous regulation, all passenger car and van tires had to have a adhesive indicating wet grip, rolling noise and impact on fuel consumption. No stickers were required for the truck tires, but this information must be available.

In Central Europe, grip in the wet and snow is crucial for safety during winter driving while in the snow Nordic countries the info on grip on ice are relevant.

New European tire label effective from 2021

New tire label, what changes?

Each label has a QR code individual to identify the type of tire that allows direct access to the European database of products called “European Product Registry for Energy Labeling” in acronym EPREL. In fact, the new regulation provides that the consumer can obtain even more information on the products purchased by consulting this centralized database.

Compared to the old label, the classes for both theenergy efficiency, both for grip on wet become 5: from A (the most efficient) to E (the least efficient).

What changes, the news on the new tire label

Also dealers companies, in addition to tire dealers, must provide the specifications of the tires fitted on new cars before sale. The label and product information sheet must also be available in paper copy.

Therefore they must be sold with one information sheet on the product and the evaluation of efficiency. They must be displayed near the tire in retail outlets or clearly marked on the web.

Snow and ice tire label pictogram

Among the novelties there is also the snow grip pictogram, additional for tires that have passed a specification homologation test on a snowy background. For some years now, motorists have been in the habit of looking for this alpine pictogram on the side of winter tires and, for the first time, they will also find it on the label.

European tire label with pictogram for snow and ice

On the new label there is also a ice grip pictogram, in addition to the Alpine one that may be present, but only for car tires designed for winter climates particularly rigid, with the presence of stratified ice on the ground.

The ice grip pictogram indicates that the tire offers the best safety and grip performance in the difficult winter conditions typical of Nordic European countries, which are generally very different from those found in our country.

