Not only in the US, but also in Europe, Tesla is number one when it comes to brand loyalty.

We already wrote it last month: Tesla customers are the most loyal of all. It was an American study that showed that, so the question is always whether that can also be translated to Europe. Good news: we can now answer that.

A new German study has been published about brand loyalty among car buyers. And who is number one…? Also included in this research Tesla out as the winner. No less than 86.6% of the Tesla drivers who bought a new car went for a Tesla again.

Please note: these are private buyers. Yes, there are. And they are therefore very fans of the Tesla brand, even after they have purchased the car. A percentage of 86.6% is something other car brands can only dream of.

The only brand that came close was Dacia. That in itself is not so strange. If you want a cheap no-nonsense car, you will always end up with Dacia, because there are actually no other options. 73.6% of Dacia buyers returned to the brand.

Furthermore, Toyota buyers are often loyal to their brand. The Japanese car giant is number three in the survey, commissioned by Automobilwoche. Toyota achieved a neat score of 59.2%.

Looking at the difference between number one and number three, Tesla customer loyalty is exceptional. If you had the impression that Tesla owners are fanatical supporters of their brand: that is absolutely correct.

Source: Automobilwoche

