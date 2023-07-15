Parts of Europe are hit by a severe heat wave this week. According to the European Space Agency (ESA) particularly Italy, Spain, France, Germany and Poland are experiencing extreme weather conditions. The ESA wrote on Thursday: “Temperatures are rising to unprecedented levels across Europe this week during an intense and prolonged heat spell. And it has only just begun.”

In Sicily and Sardinia, temperatures will rise to 48 degrees this weekend, possibly even breaking the current European heat record. That dates back to August 2021 – when it became 48.8 degrees in Sicily.

Temperatures in Greece also rise to well over 40 degrees. The Acropolis in Athens remained closed Friday afternoon to protect tourists and workers from the heat. Earlier this week, wildfires raged in parts of Greece.

The Dalmatian coast of Croatia is battling wildfires fanned by strong winds. Residents have fled their homes. The fire is now on under control.

Cerberus and Charon

Italian meteorologists have dubbed last week’s heat wave “Cerberus” — after the three-headed dog that guards the underworld in Greek mythology. Next week they will call it ‘Charon’, after the ferryman who in Greek mythology ships the deceased across the river Styx to the realm of the dead.

Last June was also the hottest June month ever measured worldwide, according to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). Also, the first week of July has never been measured so hot: on average it was 17.24 degrees, 0.3 degrees warmer than the previous record. The temperatures are so high in part due to the climate phenomenon El Niño, which causes higher temperatures all over the world. Christopher Hewitt, WMO director of climate services, said: “We are in uncharted territory and we can expect more records to be broken as El Niño continues to develop. These impacts will extend into 2024. This is troubling news for the planet.”