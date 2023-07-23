The European Telepass service has also been extended to Croatia. In fact, the integrated mobility company has brought the number of countries in the Old European Union in which it is possible to use the electronic toll system with a single device to four. With the integration of Croatia among the European countries – Italy, France, Spain and Portugal – where it is already possible to pay tolls for cars and motorbikes with the European Telepass device, the company further strengthens its leadership in the electronic toll sector and confirms its mission to facilitate people’s movements, freeing up their time.

The integrated system

Indeed, the EETS – European Electronic Tolling Service certification obtained allows Telepass to offer the toll payment service dedicated to light vehicles (less than 3.5 t) in Croatia as well as in the other four European countries already covered and configures its device as the first certified in Croatia for the EETS system. In particular, the European Telepass device can be used to pay tolls on the motorway network managed by Hrvatske Autoceste doo, which covers approximately 85% of the Croatian network for a total of 1,150 km.

In Croatia with the European Telepass

To use the service, it will be sufficient for Telepass customers, with the European Telepass device active, to transit on the lanes marked with the white “ENC” or “FAST ENC” logo on a green background. “Since 14 July, we have allowed our customers to travel and pay tolls in 5 European countries with just one device – declared Francesco Maria Cenci, Head of Toll and Retail Business Unit of Telepass – A further convenience, especially in view of the summer holidays, for those who travel by car or motorbike in some nearby states. With the integration of Croatia among the countries covered by the European Telepass, we aim to offer an increasingly integrated and quality service to all our customers traveling in Europe and our goal, in the future, is to be able to extend this service to other countries as well”.

First cars and motorcycles, then heavy vehicles

By the end of the year, the toll payment service using the Telepass device in Croatia will also be extended to heavy vehicles (above 3.5 t), bringing to 15 countries where it is possible to cross the motorways using the automatic gates via the Telepass SAT interoperable device. Croatia will thus join Italy, France, Belgium, Spain, Portugal, Poland, Austria, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Hungary, Switzerland, Bulgaria. Telepass is thus certified as the operator offering the widest geographical coverage for the electronic toll payment service in Europe for light and heavy vehicles.