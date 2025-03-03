The great European telecommunications operators, given these days in the MWC in Barcelona, ​​have everything in their favor to do business as guarantors of sovereign artificial intelligence in the old continent. Always on income hunting, the owners of the networks have everything in their favor to guarantee the safety of the data that nourish the AI ​​algorithms. For now, Member States trust these players – many of them with public participation – to house in their data centers the Language Models of AI. And the same goes for cloud solutions based in Europe.

“Telecos are facing a unique opportunity to position themselves as sovereign suppliers of the developing their infrastructure and capabilities throughout the continuous cloud-borde-confnectivity,” he explained César Cid, head of the Accenture Communications, Media and Technology Industry in Spain and Portugal. According to this expert, “governments are already imposing restrictions on the export of advanced technologies for national security reasons.”

At the same time, there is a greater demand to control the supply chains of semiconductors worldwide. All of the above provides for responding to “Concern for privacy, national security and economic development, many countries are developing sovereign strategies to maintain control over data and technologies”. In addition, “these strategies guarantee that the development, deployment and governance of AI conform to local regulations.”

The Accenture manager maintains that, to bring these plans to practice, “it is essential to have qualified labor in AI, create a local infrastructure of AI and regulate the use of sovereign data within geographically controlled models. Ethical standards and the selection of appropriate training data also affect decisions about cross -border data flows. ”

From Accenture it is indicated that “the strategies with which telecommunications operators achieved success in the first two decades of the 21st century are no longer effective. The key to their success was speed. But now,” if there is something in which the communications sector has succeeded, it is in confidence. “In that way, consumers” trust that their communications providers protect the data and provide services. ”

In line with this appreciation, Accenture points out that “telecommunications companies are among the first three suppliers in terms of consumers’ confidence in data security. However, this confidence does not translate into fidelity.” Some telecommunications companies -Recalca César Cid- “They are investing many resources in the integration of artificial intelligence in their offers and try not only to promote a better and more holistic experience, but also to increase commitment”

In his opinion, “the success of telecommunications companies in this area depends on their reliability reputation. This means giving priority to transparency, impartiality and ethical and responsible standards of AI.” Another of the potential sources of income for operators consists of creating value from their own networks, but beyond the connectivity itself. Accenture also considers that the B2C market needs a reinvention by operators. “Income is decreasing, while costs remain high. Telecommunications companies can no longer afford to invest in their B2C networks at the same pace as in the past, and they probably don’t need to do it anymore. “

Therefore, “investments must be reoriented towards differentiation, the increase in relevance and belonging.” On the other hand, the Foundry GSMA, the GSMA Innovation Center, announced last week the launch of the GSMA Open-Telco Llm Benchmarks. This is an open source association whose objective is intended to improve the performance of large -scale language models (LLM) for specific applications of the telecommunications sector. In this way, community mimebros will be able to evaluate AI models in real telecommunications use cases to share it with the rest of its partners and also competitors.

César Cid He ensures that telecommunications companies have the opportunity to reduce the management and maintenance costs of the network “thanks to the easiest architecture of the fiber and 5G”. This same recipe also serves to provide “higher customer satisfaction thanks to the fact that reliability has increased.”