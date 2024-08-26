BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe announced the third edition of the European TEKKEN Cupwhich this time will take place on the new TEKKEN 8The competition will start this October with the TEKKEN National Championship in the Netherlands and will continue its first phase until February 2025. Players will compete to reach the top of the leaderboard in one of the following 9 regions:

France

Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg (BENELUX)

United Kingdom & Ireland

Italy and Malta

Spain and Portugal (IBERIAN)

Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Iceland (NORDIC)

Germany, Austria, Switzerland (DACH)

Poland

Greece

Players will have the opportunity to participate in the main events of the European TEKKEN Cup where participants from all regions can earn points, as well as DOJO events to accumulate points and become part of the Top 2 of their region, qualifying directly for the European TEKKEN Cup finals. The 2 best performances in the main events and the 4 best performances in the DOJO events will be taken into account for the final ranking. Additionally, and for the first time in the European TEKKEN Cup, a qualifier to select the final participants will be held during gamescom LAN. The rules will be the same as the TEKKEN WORLD TOUR. For more information, please visit the website www.tekkencup.eu. Let’s see the announcement trailer below.

TEKKEN 8 – European Tekken Cup 3

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment