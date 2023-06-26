Bandai Namco Europe announced the European Tekken Cup will return this July. The European competition will take place over the next six months, from July to December 2023. Eight different regions will host their own Championship during this period, and at the end of the season, the two best players from each region will have the opportunity to participate in the European Tekken Cup finals. This year, each region will independently manage its own league and there will be no local final. At the end of the season, 16 players will compete against each other in a final tournament staged in one of eight regions. The Tekken championships will be held in Italy, GSA (Germany, Switzerland, Austria), Spain, Benelux, Poland, France, Great Britain and Ireland. Players will be able to participate in the main events of their respective regional leagues, which are an opportunity to collect points. Each region will also host independent tournaments, which are community-organized events and are another opportunity to collect extra points. Players can already signing in.