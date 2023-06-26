BANDAI NAMCO Europe has released the first details for European TEKKEN Cup 2023, new edition of the competition. Starting from July and for the next six months competitions will be held in eight European geographic regions culminating in a tournament between the best players from all over Europe. Each region will organize its own Championshipbut unlike last year there will be no regional final.

We leave you now with the first trailer for the event, under which you can find the first details thanks to the press release released by the company. Good vision!

The European TEKKEN Cup starts again this July!

Bandai Namco Europe is pleased to announce that following the success of the inaugural edition, this July will return the European TEKKEN Cup!

The European competition will take place over the next 6 months, from July to December 2023. Eight different regions will host their own Championship during this period and, at the end of the season, the two best players from each region will have the chance to participate in the European TEKKEN Cup finals.

This year, each region will independently manage its own league and there will be no local final. At the end of the season, 16 players will compete against each other in a final tournament staged in one of eight regions. The TEKKEN championships will be held in Italy, GSA (Germany, Switzerland, Austria), Spain, Benelux, Poland, France, Great Britain and Ireland and in the Nordic region. For more details https://tekkencup.eu

Players will be able to participate in the main events of their respective regional leagues, which are an opportunity to collect a large amount of points! Each region will also host independent tournaments, which are community-organized events and are another opportunity to collect extra points.

There European TEKKEN Cup it will last for 6 months and will end in mid-December with the finals. Players can already register on https://tekkencup.eu

Tournament organizers who have a Dojo in the TWT can also participate in the European TEKKEN Cup by going to the Esports TEKKEN Portal and adding Dojos as a community event!

