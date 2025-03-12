The first months of Donald Trump’s second mandate are not being as investors had expected when the business magnate was elected. Although the European Stock Exchange had managed to move away from the bearish trend that the compasses of their counterparts took on Wall Street, this last week the falls have become generalized in the old continent that, however, resists positively in 2025. The American reference yields 5.7% this year, its European counterpart still rises 5.8% in this same period. On the other side of the Atlantic, technology is being one of the most affected sectors, given the cooling of its sales and the fear of a recession in the US economy, However, on this shore the price of this group of companies endures better. European technology remained positive since January, until it has finally been turned on Tuesday to yield 0.76% so far this year, being the fifth sector in negative in Europe.

The fall of the European technological sector of the Stoxx 600 this year is well below that of technological ones across the Atlantic, with descents from some of the Seven magnificent exceeding 10%, this is the case of Alphabet, Apple and Amazon, while Nvidia approaches 20% fall and Tesla already yields more than 42% this year. And it is that the world reference technological index, the NASDAQ 100, already accumulates a 8.6%drop.

And is that The behavior of the 31 signatures that make up the European technological index listed in a disparate way this 2025. The largest falls are semiconductor producers, the French soitec, which corrects 35%, followed by semiconductors and ASM International that descend 26% and 24% respectively.

However, one of the most valuable technology on the continent is the Dutch Asml, which endures something better with a correction of 6.9%, well below the 19% fall in the year that reached the price of NVIDIA in the middle of the American session. And, known as the queen of artificial intelligence has seen its price fall to levels not seen since September 2024, before the Trump Rally will take the price of this firm to historical maximums.

Meanwhile, at the increases highlights the 46.4% that achieves the application of fast food, Just Eat Takeaway, after the Dutch Prosus announced her intention to buy it at the end of February; Meanwhile, this Holding, The biggest shareholder in China Tencent, rises 11.4% at an annual level.

Within the S&P 500, the group of firms that are dedicated to creating semiconductors fall 16% since the beginning of the year, headed by ON, with a 31% setback in the year. Meanwhile, Advanced Micro Devices yields 19% in this period, Broadcom falls 17%, and Intel and Qualcomm resist in the tightrope. For its partthe most traditional technology of the S&P falls 9.3% in the year, with HP correcting about 29%, Dell approaching 21% and Apple with 12%.