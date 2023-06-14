AFPi

06/14/2023 – 2:35 pm

VivaTech, the largest European high technology fair, opened this Wednesday (14th) in Paris. The event is marked by the wide presence of Artificial Intelligence and robots and by the expectation of a speech by the owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, scheduled for Friday (16).

The fair features numerous versions of generative Artificial Intelligence (AI), popularized this year by the ChatGPT robot.

One of them created a realistic version of the Dutch painter Van Gogh (1853-1890), developed in partnership by the Musée d’Orsay with the company Jumbo Mana.

From thousands of letters from the artist, the AI ​​is able to carry on a conversation with any fan and respond with phrases that could be attributed to the post-impressionist painter.

In another project, made by a French conglomerate, a car is capable of recording the driver’s heartbeat and breathing.

“If you have a heart attack, the car can park next to you, call 911 and even provide data on your health status,” said STMicroelectronics Vice President Frédérique Le Grevès.

The Renault brand can integrate these innovations into its models from 2027-2028, according to the company’s general director, Luca de Meo.

Although the technology sector experienced a year ago a failure with the metaverse – which did not meet the expectations of experts – Orange CEO Christel Heydemann believes that “we have to recognize that we are experiencing something big” with Artificial Intelligence.

In addition to being a great meeting point for thousands of professionals, the fair also offers several tests — such as electric exoskeletons the size of backpacks to help people with disabilities get around.

Augmented reality is, in turn, present on the screens of the American company Zero10, which allows virtual clothing fittings.

During the event, the French president, Emmanuel Macron, announced new financing in the amount of 500 million euros (approximately R$ 2.7 billion, at current prices) to set up leading companies and centers of international dimension in this sector in France.

Macron will meet, on Friday, with Musk, owner of Tesla and SpaceX, and expects the businessman to commit to setting up a battery factory for Tesla’s electric cars in the country.

He believes that “the worst case scenario would be a Europe that invests less (in AI) than the Americans and the Chinese, and that starts creating regulations”.

“Hating those who make money, that doesn’t work. I am in favor of the success of those who invest in the economy. We must not repress our businessmen when they are ready to invest,” declared Macron.

