The Spanish midfielder, Alvaro Fidalgohas been sought by several national and foreign clubs for months, however, his departure from Nido de Coapa has not materialized because the interested clubs have not offered enough to meet Club América’s expectations and let him go.
In recent weeks, various clubs from the Old Continent have offered for the services of the 27-year-old footballer, such as Real Betis from Spain, Zenit St. Petersburg from Russia and the Toulouse FC from France, but none have come close to the value that the Eagles have, so he could continue in Mexico.
The board headed by Hector Gonzalez Inarritu and Santiago Bathspresident of operations and sports, respectively, know that the Iberian is one of the favorite players of the Americanism and they are not willing to let him go if it is not for a good offer.
Alvaro Fidalgo arrived in the capital of Mexico in the summer of 2021 by the hand of Santiago Solarithree years have passed since then and the first tournaments were the most complicated when the blue-cream team failed in its search for trophies, until last year the team was able to shake off the bad streak and is now two-time Liga MX champion, Champion of Champions and winner of the Liga MX Super Cup.
It should be taken into account that the current value of the ‘Little Mag‘ It is 8 million eurosso in Coapa they do not expect a smaller amount, although it must be remembered that they barely paid 1 million euros for his signing.
It is worth mentioning that, Fidalgo He is one of 30 players who will represent Liga MX in the All-Star Game against Major League Soccer on July 24 in Columbus, Ohio.
