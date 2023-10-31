Ka pause for breath, table tennis history is made, and in the middle of it all, Dang Qiu stands and smiles. The Nürtingen native is one of the 32 best players in the world who were allowed to play at the tournament premiere of the WTT Champions in Frankfurt, but so far he is the only one who had twice the reason to be happy after the first round. On the first Sunday of the tournament he celebrated his 27th birthday, the next day he won his opening game against Darko Jorgic from Slovenia, number eleven in the world rankings, quite confidently in three sets. For Qiu, the holidays were rounded off by the fact that he was able to experience them in his homeland. “I had been looking forward to such a top event in Germany for a long time,” said the son of two former Chinese national players, who grew up in Swabia. “The players are very hot because there are a lot of world ranking points at stake.”

Performances at home seem to particularly inspire Dang Qiu. Last year, at the European Individual Championships in Munich, he won the title; in the final against Jorgic, who was also his opponent on Monday evening in Frankfurt. They are something like “permanent rivals,” said Qiu after a match in which he seemingly lost a comfortable lead in sets two and three and was only able to convert his fifth match point: “It feels like we play in important ones every two or three months Playing against each other,” Qiu said, whether individually or with their respective teams. The German has been successful recently, not only at the European Championships but also at the final of the European ranking tournament in Montreux.

A huge boost thanks to the European Championship title

Dang Qiu has made a good name for himself in the table tennis world in recent years, which is used to great matches and medals from his compatriots Timo Boll and Dimitrij Ovtcharov. In the world rankings, the German champion is one place behind Ovtcharov in 14th place. Qiu was voted Player of the Year 2022 in Germany and also impresses in doubles with Benedikt Duda and in mixed doubles with Nina Mittelham. With his woman at his side, he won the European Games in Krakow in the summer and thereby secured a ticket for the mixed doubles at the Olympic Games in Paris; provided that the German Olympic Sports Confederation nominates the two as expected.

Winning the European Championship title gave Dang Qiu, who grew up in the table tennis stronghold of Frickenhausen, a huge boost. Since then, competitors have perceived him differently and are closely watching what he does, said Qiu. For his part, he works diligently to continue to be among the world’s best. As he once revealed in an interview, he sometimes trains so hard that his Düsseldorf club coach has to urge him to take breaks. For him, the most important thing is to “work hard,” said Qiu; Resting on one’s laurels is not going to work. Men’s national coach Jörg Roßkopf also confirms that his current second-best player has a structured environment and knows exactly how to achieve his goals.

Qiu’s primary goal is, of course, to take part in the 2024 Summer Games: “I’ll give everything to achieve that every day.” In the remaining nine months, he still has to diligently collect world ranking points in order to be one of the three best German singles players taking part in Paris may. He picked up a few additional points through his Frankfurt win against Jorgic, and now he should add more against the Frenchman Felix Lebrun.







The task in the round of 16 will be a tricky one, as the Frenchman, who is just 17 years old, is considered one of the greatest table tennis talents and has been in top form for months. “It’s always very tiring with him, he plays on cloud nine and has lost very few games in the last six months,” says Qiu. He’s not afraid of Lebrun, who reached eighth place in the world rankings as a youngster. “At 17 years old, he is already the hunted, which is completely absurd,” said Qiu, who won the last two duels extremely narrowly. “I’m going into the game with a big chest and I’m looking forward to a great match.” Maybe for the third time Dang Qiu will have a good reason to be smiling from ear to ear in Frankfurt.