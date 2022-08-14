Giorgio Minisini wins his third gold at the European swimming championships in Rome. This time he arrives in free sync alone, scoring 88.4667. Spaniard Fernando Diaz Del Rio with 83.3333, bronze for the French Quentin Rakotomalala with 78.0000. Linda Cerruti instead wins the silver medal in the women’s free only. The blue with a score of 92.1000 was preceded by the Ukrainian champion Marta Fiedina (94.6333) with 28.3000 for the execution, 37.7333 for the artistic impression and 28.6000 for the difficulties. Bronze to the Austrian Vasiliki Alexandri, with 91.8333. It is the best start for the fourth day in the pool at the European swimming pools in Rome, where the blue team wants to enrich, if possible, even more the extraordinary haul of medals already won.

Scalia silver in the 50 back, gold to the French Pigree

Silvia Scalia wins the silver medal in the 50 backstroke at the European swimming championships in Rome. The blue closes in second place with a time of 27 “53. Gold to the French Analia Pigree and bronze to the Dutch Maaike De Waard.

Sincro, Italy silver in the combined free

Italy won the silver medal in the combined free at the European artistic swimming championships. The blue Domiziana Cavanna, Linda Cerruti, Costanza Di Camillo, Costanza Ferro, Gemma Galli, Mara Iacoacci, Marta Murru, Enrica Piccoli, Federica Sala and Francesca Zunino, with the score of 92.6667 were preceded by Ukraine who obtained 95.2000 points. Bronze went to Greece with 89.4000 points.

In qualifying this morning Marco De Tullio and Stefano Di Cola access the semifinal of the 200 freestyle. The 19 year old from Bari swims the fourth time in 1’47 “07 while the 23 year old from San Benedetto del Tronto is sixth in 1’47” 49. Eliminated the Italian record holder (1’45”67) Filippo Megli who closes in 1’48”40. In the 100 butterfly women Elena Di Liddo with the fifth time and Ilaria Bianchi with the sixth pass the turn. In the 50 backstrokes the Italian record holder (24”69) Thomas Ceccon and his son of art Michele Lamberti qualify for the semifinal with the first and fifth time trials. In the women’s 200 breaststroke the Italian record holder Francesca Fangio reaches with an excellent 2’24 “76 which is worth the second time to enter the semifinals. Martina Carraro together with her. The Italy of the 4×100 freestyle men reaches the final with the second time.

Eyes on different in the afternoon endings. In the 100 meters butterfly our Matteo Rivolta tries the feat, as well as in the women’s 50 meters backstroke Silvia Scalia. Then there is Luca Pizzini, in the 200m breaststroke final.

