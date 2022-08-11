Ceccon, Martinenghi and Panziera in the final Next also Poggio, Silvia Di Pietro and Chiara Tarantino. Italy fourth in the women’s 4×200 sl

First medals for Italy at the European swimming championships in Rome. In the 400 mixed gold to Razzetti And bronze to Matteazziwhile the blue of the synchro have won the silver in the team technician with a score of 90.3772. The Italian team, made up of Domiziana Cavanna, Linda Cerruti, Costanza Di Camillo, Costanza Ferro, Gemma Galli, Marta Iacoacci, Marta Murro and Enrica Piccoli, was preceded by Ukraine, gold with 92.5106 points. Bronze to France with 88.0093 points.

Silver also in the men’s 4×200 freestyle. The relay made up of Marco De Tullio, Lorenzo Galossi, Gabriele Detti and Stefano Di Cola finished second with a time of 7:06:25. Gold medal for Hungary and bronze for France.

Silvia Di Pietro and Chiara Tarantino access the final of the 100 freestyle. Di Pietro marks the third fastest time in 54 “13, Tarantino the sixth in 54” 40. The fastest is the French Charlotte Bonnet who stops the clocks on a time of 53 “56.

Margherita Panziera wins the final of the 200 backstroke. The blue wins her own battery with a time of 2’08 “18. The other blue Federica Toma is missing from the top eight, finishing in 2’15” 74.

Nicolò Martinenghi reaches the final of the 100 breaststroke. The blue athlete won his battery with a time of 58 “44, close to his Italian record (58” 26). Federico Poggio also conquers the final, third with a time of 59 “66.

Thomas Ceccon does not betray expectations and flies to the final in the 50 butterfly. Third absolute time for the blue, while Piero Codia remains out of the eight qualified.

No medal for Italy in the women’s 4×200 freestyle. The blue relay composed of Alice Mizzau, Linda Caponi, Noemi and Antonietta Cesarano is positioned in fourth place, with the time of 7:58:83. Gold medal for Holland, silver for Great Britain and bronze for Hungary.

At the Foro Italico the Inaugural Ceremony in the afternoon, the two world champions, Filippo Magnini and Massimiliano Rosolino, officially opened the event. Godmother of this edition Federica Pellegrini, queen of swimming with 130 absolute titles and 5 Olympic finals.

