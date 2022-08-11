Rome – They leave with a bang the European Championships swimming pool of Rome. Great start for Liguria. Alberto Razzettivice-champion in office, swims and wins the first battery of the 400 medley.

Closes in 4’17 ”21 in front of the other blue Pier Andrea Matteazzi. They both enter the final.

Third time for the boy from Sestri Levante behind the Hungarian David Verraszto (4’15 “52) and the Spaniard Pons Ramon (4’16” 17).

“Well so – commented Alberto Razzetti – It was important to break the ice. Swimming here in Rome and moreover a European is an indescribable emotion. I can’t even imagine what it will be this afternoon with all the bleachers full. We all play it. I know I can improve“.

Appointment at 6 pm for the final (live on Rai 2). You can really dream big.

Cerruti second in the preliminary of the single free

With 91.3000 points Linda Cerruti is second in the preliminary of the single free that opened the European Championships. The blue is placed in front of the Greek Evangelia Platanioti (91.0667) and crosses the wall of 91. Prina is the Ukrainian Marta Fiedina with 94 points. For the 28-year-old from Rari Nantes Savona and Marina Militare, coached by the blue technical director Patrizia Giallombardo, the juries show wide approval: 27.6000 for the execution, 36.4000 for the artistic impression and 27.3000 for the difficulties.

“These Europeans got off to a good start. I was a little flustered, but I had nothing to lose. After arriving behind Greece at the World Cup, I said to myself I want to make up for it. I want to try to stay ahead. I’m three tenths ahead, it’s a little, but enough to stay ahead. I hope to increase the gap “, declared the blue.

And to think that at the 2009 World Championships in Rome, when she was 16, she was the pre swimmer. “I felt a lot of cheering. It is a great emotion I love swimming in this pool. Here I made my first debut in 2009 as a pre swimmer. The first time I participated in an absolute race, even if out of competition. Now 13 years later I find myself here, also with my team. We are a fantastic group, it is a great emotion “

