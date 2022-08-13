It is the seventh gold for Italy in Rome 2022, the second for the athlete of the Fiamme Oro after yesterday’s one in the individual: “So far a perfect year”

ROME. Third day of competitions at the European swimming championships: Italy, at the top of the medal table, is looking for more gold. Lucrezia Ruggiero and Giorgio Minisini won the gold medal in the mixed free duo at the European synchronized swimming championships in Rome. The Azzurri finished with 89.7333, five points more than Spain. Bronze for Slovakia. It is the seventh gold for Italy in Rome 2022, the second for Minisini after yesterday’s in the individual.

The morning heats at the Foro Italico highlight the excellent work of the blue coach, next husband of Federica Pellegrini: Silvia Scalia arrives 6 cents from her Italian record with the second absolute time trial in the 50 backstroke; Luca Pizzini with the tenth time in the 200 breaststroke; Ilaria Cusinato third time overall in the 400 medley. Only Giacomo Carini is missing, competing in the 200 butterfly, for the first complete session of the results of a working group that trains in the federal center of Verona and hopes to collect as much as possible at the Paris Olympics in two years. As a start, in the first year of competitive daily life without Federica Pellegrini, it’s not bad.

The finals

From 6 pm the finals starting from 200 meters back, with our Lorenzo Mora and Matteo Restivo. Then the 100 meters Freestyle with Alessandro Miressi and Lorenzo Zazzeri, the 100 meters breaststroke women, with the favorite Benedetta Pilato and Lisa Angiolini. And again the women’s 4×100 Freestyle Style. And finally, the 800m Freestyle Style – with Gregorio Paltrinieri and Lorenzo Galossi.

Updates

17.45 – Ceccon: in Tokyo I was already thinking about Paris 2024

Thomas Ceccon is galvanized by the victory of the 50 butterfly obtained yesterday. “With an audience like this, a national team like this and for the first time in front of my parents and my brother, I can only be satisfied with the success achieved here in Rome”, said the swimmer from Vicenza at Casa Arena, at the Olympic Stadium, in recent days. transformed into a large outdoor swimming pool. «Next goal? I prefer not to say it. But in Tokyo I was already thinking about the Paris 2024 Olympics ».

17.25 – Minisini: a perfect year so far

“Everything perfect and everything beautiful: these Europeans could not go better than this.” This was said by the athlete of the Gold Flames Giorgio Minisini, at his second golden medal with Lucrezia Ruggiero in the mixed double of artistic swimming. “A perfect year so far. We still have two days to put some icing on the cake ».

17.20 – Ruggiero: a beautiful gold, our aim was to have fun and have fun

«It was nice to see the public and swear carried away by our exercise. This was the purpose: to entertain and have fun in the water. A beautiful gold at home. Tiring but exciting ». The athlete of the Fiamme Oro Lucrezia Ruggiero says this after the victory in the mixed doubles of artistic swimming at the European Championships in Rome.

16.30 – Sincro, Minisini and Ruggiero gold in the free mixed duo

New gold from the synchro for Italy: Giorgio Misini and Lucrezia Ruggiero triumphed in the free mixed duo. For the Azzurri the points obtained in the final are 89.7333. Silver to Spain with 84.7667 and bronze to Slovakia with 77.0333. For Minisini it is the second gold in the continental review after the one won yesterday in the men’s coach only.

16.00 – Sincro, Cerruti and Ferro bronze in the free duo

Bronze medal for Linda Cerruti and Costanza Ferro in the artistic free swimming duo. The blue scored 91,700 points in the final, beaten by Ukraine (gold with 94,733) and Austria (silver with 93,000).

Sincro, Linda Cerruti and Costanza Ferro, bronze in the free duo

10.25 – 400 mixed, Cusinato and Franceschi in the final

In the women’s 400 mixed medley the blue Ilaria Cusinato and Sara Franceschi hit the final which will take place this afternoon.

