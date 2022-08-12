Second day of competitions: all the big blues in the pool

The second day of competitions at the European Swimming Championships in Rome, after the excellent blue debut (4 medals, one gold), continues under the best auspices: gold by Giorgio Minisini and silver by Linda Cerruti in the technical only. And again gold for Margherita Panziera in the 200 backstroke and Thomas Ceccon in the 50 butterfly, gold and silver with Martinenghi and Poggio in the 100 frog. Today in the pool all the big blues and Italy continues to dream. In fact, there are still several finals that could increase the spoils of our team: Caramignoli and Quadarella in the 800 sl F and finally the mixed relay. In the tank also the artistic one, with three golds up for grabs.

Miressi and Zazzeri in the final 100 sl, Popovici European record

Alessandro Miressi and Lorenzo Zazzeri won the final in the 100m freestyle. Miressi finished with a time of 47 “96, 48” 05 for Zazzeri. Best time and European record for the Romanian David Popovici in 46 “98.

Pilato and Angiolini in the final in the 100 breaststroke

Benedetta Pilato and Lisa Angiolini conquered the final of the 100 frog. Best time for Pilato in the semifinal with 1’06 “16. Sixth time for Angiolini.

No medals in the women’s 100sl

Chiara Tarantino and Silvia Di Pietro have to be content with a fourth and fifth place respectively in the final of the 100 sl at the European swimming championships in Rome. Gold for the Dutch Steenbergen with a time of 53.24, silver for the French Bonnet and bronze for the English Anderson.

Gold and silver with Martinenghi and Poggio in the 100 frog

Extraordinary blue double in the 100 breaststroke: Nicolò Martinenghi dominated and won gold in 58 “26, behind him Federico Poggio in 58” 98. Third and bronze medal went to Lithuanian Andrius Sidlauskas.

Thomas Ceccon gold in the 50 butterfly

Thomas Ceccon’s gold in the 50 butterfly, with a time of 22.89. Silver medal for the French Maxime Grousset and bronze for the Portuguese Diogo Matos Ribeiro.

Lindia Cerruti is silver

Linda Cerruti is the new European vice-champion in the only synchronized swimming technician. In the pool built inside the ‘Nicola Pietrangeli’ stadium at the Foro Italico in Rome, the blue scored 90.8839 points. Gold medal to the Ukrainian Marta Fiedina (92.6394), bronze to the Austrian Vasiliki Alexandri (90.0156).

Golden back for Margherita Panziera

Gold medal in the 200 meters back for the blue Margherita Panziera. Second place for the English Katie Shanahan, while the bronze goes to Dora Molnar.

Gold by Giorgio Minisini

Giorgio Minisini wins the gold medal of the synchro, with a score of 85.7033, in the techinical men only. Silver for the Spaniard Fernando Diaz Del Rio with 79.4951, bronze for the Serbian Ivan Martinovic with 58.8834. For Italy it is the second gold after that of Razzetti in the 400 medley.

