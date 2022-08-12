A shower of medals for the Azzurri and the Azzurri on the second day of competitions at the European Swimming Championships. Four gold medals for the Italian national team with Margherita Panziera in the 200 backstroke, Thomas Ceccon in the 50 butterfly, Nicolò Martinenghi in the 100 breaststroke and Giorgio Minisini in synchronized swimming. On the podium with silver medals also Federico Poggio in the 100m breaststroke, Ceccon, Martinenghi, Di Liddo and Di Pietro in the mixed mixed 4x100m and Linda Cerruti in the women’s sync. Second place also for the women’s synchronized swimming team. On the second day of competition the medal table therefore counts 13 titles: 6 golds, 6 silvers and 1 bronze