The European Union (EU) expressed this Tuesday, September 5, its support for the development of renewable energies in the African continent while the UN asked the rich countries that they honor their funding pledges on the second day of the first Africa Climate Summit (ACS), which is being held in Nairobi.

“This continent emits only 4% of global emissions, but it suffers some of the worst effects (…): extreme heat, relentless floods and tens of thousands of deaths from devastating droughts,” the ACS said in a speech UN Secretary General António Guterres.

Guterres made this statement in front of the twenty African heads of state and government participating in the meeting in the Kenyan capital, co-organized by the government of that country and the African Union (AU).

"I am here not only to listen to you, but also to bring Europe's offer to be your ally at COP28 and to work together.

The UN chief called for “more ambition” in their climate actions from rich countries and that they “keep their promise” to deliver 100,000 million dollars a year to developing nations, to boost their adaptation to the climate crisis.

For her part, the President of the European Commission (EC), Ursula Von der Leyen, assured that Europe wants to be an “ally” of Africa in view of the COP28 climate summit, scheduled in Dubai for the end of the year, and in its transition energetic.

“I am here not only to listen to you, but also to bring Europe’s offer to be your ally at COP28 and to work together (…) pBecause, despite how different our continents may seem, we share the same interests regarding climate action,” Von der Leyen stressed.

These changes may be natural, but since the 1800s, human activities have been the main driver of climate change.

In this sense, the European leader announced the closing on Tuesday of an agreement with the Kenyan president, William Ruto, to continue promoting green hydrogen technology. “With your enormous potential for renewable energy, your essential raw materials, your incredible nature and biodiversity, and your young workforce, you can help clean up global energy and supply systems, as long as you create here the good jobs and economic opportunities that your people ask for,” added von der Leyen.

This is precisely one of the main issues addressed at the summit, which seeks to highlight the “billion-dollar opportunities” that, according to Ruto, Africa can find in the deployment of global climate action.

The continent possesses essential resources for the development of renewable energies, such as 40% of the world’s reserves of cobalt, manganese and platinum or 60% of the best solar resources.

EFE