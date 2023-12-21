The Uefa and Fifa received a resounding blow this Thursday after the ruling of the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU)which considered that 'the rules' of the governing bodies 'on the prior authorization of club football competitions, such as the European Super League, violate Union Law'.

It may be of interest to you: Urgent: European justice rules in favor of the Super League against Uefa and Fifa

According to the ruling of the CJEU, Fifa and UEFA “They are abusing their dominant position” and he agreed with the clubs that laid the first stone for the creation of the European Super League, such as Real Madrid and Barcelona from Spain.

The Luxembourg court, however, established this Thursday that UEFA and FIFA abused their “dominant position.”

“The rules of the International Federation of Association Football (Fifa) and of the Union of European Football Associations (Uefa) that make any project for a new club football competition, such as the Super League, subject to prior authorization, and that prohibit clubs and players from participating in it, with penalty of sanctions, are illegal,” explained the ruling in the Court of Luxembourg.

What is the format of a European Super League like?

The European Super League would arrive to compete head to head against the Champions League, competition created by Uefa and that there will be 'controversial' changes for next season: 36 teams will play and the famous group stage will be eliminated.

Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid, in Spain; Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal, in England; and Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan, in Italy were the 12 clubs that joined in 2021 to create the European Super League, which could be a reality in 2024.

Read here: Nacional and Águilas Doradas: dates for the debut in Libertadores, surprising stadium

The format of the Super League would be innovative and different from the one that the Champions League. The first difference is the number of participating teams: 64 clubs from all over Europe qualify.

Manchester City vs. Leipzig. See also Milan is a group without bosses: against Dinamo it will be necessary to raise the level

Additionally, they will be divided into three categories known as Star League, Gold League, which are made up of 16 clubs each. The third level is called Blue League, made up of 32 teams.

Something that the Super League made very clear is that there will be no permanent members, as originally proposed, the clubs will qualify by sporting merits.

We tell you: Alarm in Junior de Barranquilla: Corinthians would have sent an offer for a star

There will be annual promotion and relegation between the leagues and classification to the Blue League will be based on the sporting results of the teams in their respective local competitions.

Milan tied with Napoli in Italy's Serie A.

The format contemplates that they are organized in the Star and Gold League two groups and in the Blue four groups of eight teams and each club will play seven games at home and seven away, for a total of 14 games.

The four best in each group of the Star and Gold category They will face each other in round-trip eliminatory rounds from the quarterfinals. The finals are played on a neutral court.

While in the division Blue classify the two best in each group and they will also play round-trip eliminatory rounds from the quarterfinals. At the end of the season, the knockout phase will define the champions, promoted and relegated clubs in each of the categories.

Finally, the Super League reported that the clubs that will participate in the first year of competition will qualify based on a transparent index and based on performance.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO