MORE FEEDBACK FROM ENGLAND

In the hours before Arsenal-Everton, which was played last night, several Arsenal fans, one of the 12 founders of the Super League, demonstrated in the streets. The Gunners withdrew from the competition, along with the other five Englishmen, last Wednesday with the following statement: “The last few days have shown us the deep feeling of our fans for this club. Their response has made us reflect and Think. It was never our intention to cause these problems, but we did not want to be left behind when we received the invitation to this Super League, to protect the future of Arsenal. “