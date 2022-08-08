European Super Cup: who is the coach with the most trophies in the tournament?

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
European Super Cup.
Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt meet this Wednesday in a new edition.
August 08, 2022, 02:45 PM
This Wednesday, at 2 pm, Real Madrid faces Frankfurt in the European Super Cup matchwhich cites the winner of the Champions League and the Europa League.
For this commitment, the Spanish team arrives as the absolute favorite due to its great moment and the hard present that the German team has, which, in fact, comes from losing 1-6 against Bayern Munich at the start of the Bundesliga.
What is the most winning DT of the tournament?
On the eve of the commitment, some fans wonder about the most successful coach of the contest. Today, there are two helmsmen who dispute the merit.
Each one, with three titles.
– Carlo Ancelotti: AC Milan (2003, 2007) and Real Madrid (2014).
– Pep Guardiola: FC Barcelona (2009, 2011) and Bayern Munich (2013).
August 08, 2022, 02:45 PM
