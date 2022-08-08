Monday, August 8, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

European Super Cup: who is the coach with the most trophies in the tournament?

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 8, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Super Cup

European Super Cup.

European Super Cup.

Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt meet this Wednesday in a new edition.

This Wednesday, at 2 pm, Real Madrid faces Frankfurt in the European Super Cup matchwhich cites the winner of the Champions League and the Europa League.

For this commitment, the Spanish team arrives as the absolute favorite due to its great moment and the hard present that the German team has, which, in fact, comes from losing 1-6 against Bayern Munich at the start of the Bundesliga.

What is the most winning DT of the tournament?

Chelsea

Champions celebrate: Chelsea wins the European Super Cup.

On the eve of the commitment, some fans wonder about the most successful coach of the contest. Today, there are two helmsmen who dispute the merit.

Each one, with three titles.

Carlo Ancelotti: AC Milan (2003, 2007) and Real Madrid (2014).

Pep Guardiola: FC Barcelona (2009, 2011) and Bayern Munich (2013).

More news

SPORTS

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#European #Super #Cup #coach #trophies #tournament

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The 'Razoni' cereal is left without a buyer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.