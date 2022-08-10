European Super Cup: this is the millionaire prize for the champion

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt, for the trophy.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
August 10, 2022, 10:54 AM
The Real Madrid finished preparing for the European Super Cup final on the scene of the match that will face the German Eintracht Frankfurt, the Helsinki Olympic Stadium in perfect condition, with all the players available to Carlo Ancelotti and with a temperature change of up to 18 degrees.
The Madrid squad went from the usual 37 degrees that accompany it every morning in his sports city, to exercise with a perfect summer temperature of 19 degrees in Helsinki.
a good loot
So much change caused even players like the Frenchman Karim Benzema or the Brazilian Rodrygo to exercise with a sweatshirt. Ancelotti, after confirming in a press conference that the final of the European Super Cup against Eintracht will be started by the same players than those in the Champions League final, led a training session marked by a good atmosphere.
Behind open doors, without hiding any cards, the Italian coach prepared a smooth session on a pitch in good condition. He intermingled players in the game in reduced dimensions, without trying with the starting team, after a round start with jokes between the players and warm-up on a sideline.
The training ended with the rehearsal of shooting actions and the field players putting the goalkeepers to the test in the last session prior to the first option of winning one of the six titles to which they aspire this course.
The interesting thing about the case is that the team that stays with the highest award is It will take 3.5 million euros, a not insignificant figure.
Sports
August 10, 2022, 10:54 AM
