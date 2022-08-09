For Finnish football fansthe European Super Cup that will face Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt this Wednesday in Helsinki is a dream come truea unique opportunity to see great stars in action, especially the madridistas, of a sport that in Finland has more and more followers.

Real Madrid vs. Frankfurt

The city of Helsinki and the Finnish Football Federation, together with UEFA, have thrown themselves into organizing a historic event for the Nordic country, as it is the first time it has hosted a top-level club competition final. The 17,000 tickets that UEFA put on sale for the general public sold out in a short time, leaving many fans with honey on their lips.

Although Real Madrid starts out as the favourite, and is said to be the team with the most followers in the world, in the stands of the Olympic stadium the madridistas will be a minority, since At least 8,000 Eintracht supporters are expected to travel to Helsinki for just 1,800 from the white club. However, Real Madrid has many more supporters among the Finnish public than the German team, which could compensate for this imbalance.

The test has been had upon his arrival at the hotel where he has established his headquarters in Helsinki. Several hundred fans were waiting for him, a number that has been growing as the hours passed, with Real Madrid shirts (Benzema, Valverde, especially), and banners such as the one dedicated to the French striker. There were even fans from other countries.

A tournament that turns 49

Champions celebrate: Chelsea wins the European Super Cup.

The European Super Cup was played for the first time in 1973. In other words, this 2022 marks the 49th anniversary of its founding version.

To date, the two most successful teams in the tournament are Fútbol Club Barcelona and AC Milan. They both have five titles.

*With EFE