On Wednesday at the Olympic Stadium in Helsinki, Real Madrid are on the hunt for the fifth European Super Cup in their history. Ancelotti challenges Eintracht, winner of the last Europa League against Glasgow Rangers.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid restarts after last season’s exceptional double. Madrid is hunting for the first trophy of the year by challenging the Germans of Eintracht in a match in which it clearly starts with the favors of the prediction. Rudiger arrived at Ancelotti’s court in the summer, free of charge from Chelsea, and Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco. On the latter, the management of the blancos has invested the beauty of about 100 million euros, making it the fourth most expensive purchase of the club, after Bale, CR7 and Hazard. On the other side is Eintracht, ready to say goodbye to Kostic – headed for Juventus – and who will try to dispose of the resounding defeat on Friday for 1-6. See also MotoGP, red flag, new rules: the sum of two classifications will be needed

How the teams arrive – Real Madrid only played three friendlies in the pre-season. The first real exit was in the 1-0 lost Clasico on July 24 – in which Barcelona and Madrid gave a taste of the great competition that awaits the two top Spanish clubs next season – then came the draw with Club America and, finally, the 2-0 win over Juventus.

Karim Benzema’s season gets to the heart immediately, destined to lift the next Golden Ball, and who in the pre-season hit both Juventus and the Mexican team. The Frenchman is definitely the number one danger for Trapp’s goal: a goal from him is worth just 1.65 for Snai. A completely different story for Eintracht which tries to forget the very heavy internal knockout in the Bundes debut. Yet the season had started well enough for Glasner’s men, able to overcome 0-4 the albeit modest Magdeburg away in the 32nd German Cup. See also The five reasons why Barcelona should beat Espanyol in the derby

Super Cup Winner Odds – Trophy odds obviously unbalanced in favor of the merengues: 1.23 for Snai, 1.25 on Sisal, 1.22 for Bet365 which offers the best odds for the winning Eintracht on the night of Helsinki (4.33). These odds obviously reward the winner, regardless of how they win (overtime and penalties included).

Real Madrid have participated in the Super Cup 7 times so far, winning 4 times. The last time there was a defeat, the one in the all-Madrid derby against Atletico del Cholo in 2018. First appearance in the European Super Cup, however, for Eintracht. Ancelotti will do well not to underestimate the Germans: in 20 editions out of 46, the Super Cup was won by the club holding the Europa League or Uefa Cup until 2008.

Our prediction Real Madrid – Eintracht – Obviously Real Madrid have all the odds on their side. It is difficult to think that Eintracht could worry the reigning European Champions. The Germans still seem to be in transition, with the outgoing market still open, and with Bayern’s sixth match that could weigh on the heads of Glasner’s boys. See also Nainggolan pushes De Ketelaere to Milan: "He is strong, there he can test himself"

We focus on the partial / final 1/1, or the event that would see Real Madrid in the lead at the end of the first half, and then remain there until the final whistle. This applies to 2.20 on Bet365, 2.10 on Betfair and 2.05 on Goldbet. If someone wants to try a different play instead: watch out for 1 cards, with Real Madrid that could receive more cards than rivals, odds 3.10 for Goldbet. Real Madrid’s La Liga average last season was 2.00 yellow per game, against Eintracht’s 1.76 in the Bundesliga.

