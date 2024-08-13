“We are fine, even if we haven’t trained much. The players have all arrived from their holidays well, we can play an intense match against a strong team because if he is here it means he did very well last year and will try to repeat himself tomorrow”. So theReal Madrid coach Carlo Ancelottispeaking to Sky Sport on the eve of the European Super Cup final against Atalanta. “It’s always difficult to choose the lineup because you leave out someone who deserves to play. Atalanta have a few less doubts, but it will be complicated for them too,” he added.

“It doesn’t take Einstein to bring in good players, the problem is if there aren’t good ones, they fit in, they always adapt”, Ancelotti then underlined regarding the inclusion of Kylian Mbappé. “He’s a great player, a great talent, motivated, he’s certainly very happy to be here and he’s ready to give his contribution”, he said.

“The key to this season will definitely be defensive balance,” he continued. “The attackers must sacrifice themselves to recover the ball, that’s what we’ll do, what we have to do and I’m sure we’ll be able to do it.” “It’s difficult to say how we’ll play in attack, it depends a lot on the quality of the players up front,” he concluded.

Gasperini: “Ancelotti is a point of reference, it’s nice to find ourselves in a European final”

“What Carlo has done in these years is clear for all to see, he is one of the most successful coaches in the world, he is a point of reference for many. We took the course at Coverciano together, we have known each other for a long time, it is certainly a relationship of great respect. It is nice to find ourselves in a European final after such a long time, he is certainly more used to it, but it is a great achievement for me too”. This is what Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini said in a press conference.