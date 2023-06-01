The 2023 European Super Cup already has a date, place and first participant. This Final is one of the best matches that can be seen at the beginning of each new season, as it pits the last two powers that Europe has produced, the winner of the UEFA Europa League vs the winner of the UEFA Champions League. Next we resolve all the doubts that may arise about this tournament.
When and where is the 2023 European Super Cup?
The capital of Greece (Athens), will host this match on August 16, 2023 at the stadium Georgios Karaiskakis.
What time is the 2023 European Super Cup Final?
As pointed out by the Uefathe entity that organizes this tournament, will be at 9:00 p.m., 10:00 p.m. local Greek time
Why is the 2023 Super Cup Final being held in Greece?
In the first place it was Kazan Arenalocated in the town of the same name, in Russia, where this clash was to take place. However, the Uefa made the decision, in view of the war between Ukraine and the Russian country, to move the match to one of the best-known football venues in the Old continent.
Which teams will play the 2023 European Super Cup?
First place is already reserved for Sevilla FC, who managed to lift the UEFA Europa League trophy against José Mourinho’s Roma in a penalty shootout. His rival will be known on June 10 and will come from the winner of the UEFA Champions League, that is, or Manchester City, or Inter Milan.
Who is the current Champion of the competition?
It is currently Real Madrid, who managed to lift the title after beating Eintracht Frankfurt.
|
Equipment
|
Year
|
real Madrid
|
2022
|
Chelsea
|
2021
|
Bayern Munich
|
2020
|
Liverpool
|
2019
|
Atletico Madrid
|
2018
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#European #Super #Cup #played #teams #play
Leave a Reply