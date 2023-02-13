The European success limits Vitesse’s loss for the 2021-2022 financial year. The Arnhem club comes to a deficit of 4.9 million euros. For the first time under the Russian flag, no deposit has been made to the bank account of the premier league player.

At Vitesse, the Russian regime came to an end in March 2022. Valeri Oyf resigned under pressure from the war in Ukraine. Since 2010, the Russians have closed the gigantic holes in the budget of the Arnhem club. In 2013 this amounted to 24.5 million euros. In twelve years, the Russians put 155 million euros in the Gelderland premier divisionist.

Vitesse has reduced its losses considerably in recent years. A positive outlier followed in 2018, with a profit of 9 million euros. This was due to a European success year.

The same applies to the 2021-2022 financial year. But the income of 6.5 million euros after a great adventure in the Conference League, with Rome as the final station, cannot now prevent millions of losses.

Equity

Vitesse closes the gap this time from equity. That decreases from 14.9 million euros to 10 million. “That is now possible, but such a policy is not future-proof,” says general director Pascal van Wijk of Vitesse. “Then the equity evaporates.”

After the Russians, the Americans come to Vitesse. The club is taken over by Coley Parry with the Common Group. That process is still ongoing. But the American has already put money into the club through a loan. "That loan will soon be converted into a deposit or share capital," explains Van Wijk.

The American Coley Parry (right) and Vitesse director Pascal van Wijk. © Pro Shots / Stefan Koops



Acquisition

For Vitesse, the takeover cannot be completed quickly enough. Then the club can make ‘steps forward’ again. But the process takes a lot of time.

“Certainly months,” says Van Wijk. “This takeover is extra complicated. Due to the war in Ukraine, for example, sanctions legislation also applies here, even though Oyf is not on any sanctions list at all. And US law also plays a role. The shares will be transferred from a Russian owner to an American. That is sensitive matter.”

Corona season

As for Vitesse’s annual figures: they have changed considerably compared to the 2020-2021 season. This is largely due to the corona season. By way of illustration: in the past year the club played 51 matches. A record. “Seven of those were without an audience,” Van Wijk calculates. ,,In the year 20-21 we played 39 matches, 38 of which without an audience. That saves millions in income.”

In total, the income increased in one year from 12.7 million to 23.6 million. Vitesse is thus booking a larger turnover than in the pre-corona era. There the income was around 16 million. This is due to large sponsorship contracts, with main sponsor eToro and two betting offices. The business club is booming. "After a dip of two hundred members, we are now at four hundred members," says commercial director Peter Rovers of Vitesse.

Danilho Doekhi (right, black shirt in duel with the Portuguese Andre Silva of RB Leipzig) shines at Union Berlin. Vitesse could not keep the mandekker. ©AFP



Transfer misery

This growth is offset by poor figures in the transfer area. Technical director Johannes Spors has earned money for Vitesse with one transfer. That is his own departure to Genoa, good for a compensation sum of approximately 1 million euros. Furthermore, some resale comes in through transfers from Mitchell van Bergen (Heerenveen to Reims) and Milot Rashica (Werder Bremen to Norwich City). But Danilho Doekhi, Riechedly Bazoer, Eli Dasa, Oussama Tannane and Oussama Darfalou left transfer-free.

“Really, we certainly made excellent offers for Vitesse concepts to Doekhi and Dasa, but we turned out to have no chance,” says Van Wijk. “Look at Doekhi and Union Berlin. The Bundesliga is a bit different from the premier league.”

Spearhead

Creating value on the field and raking in transfer money is therefore a spearhead at Vitesse. "We are already working on that, for example with the contracts of Carlens Arcus, Melle Meulensteen, Million Manhoef, Nicolas Isimat-Mirin, Davy Pröpper and Marco van Ginkel," explains Van Wijk. "We are recruiting plenty of talent. Also in the youth academy. Maximilian Wittek's commitment continues and we can lift a one-year option on Matus Bero's contract."

Vitesse also wants to extend with Sondre Tronstad. But the Norwegian has stopped the talks. That’s where the takeover process gets in the way. The inspector will only decide on his future when there is more clarity at Vitesse. “We are confident about the takeover,” says Van Wijk. “We have already handed over a 500-page book to the KNVB.”

Sondre Tronstad (left) has an expiring contract with Vitesse. Due to the uncertainties surrounding the takeover, the Norwegian has stopped talks about a new commitment. © Pro Shots / Stefan Koops



fine

Vitesse has also been fined by the football association. The annual figures were submitted two weeks late. “That can also be traced back to the takeover. We are in a turbulent period. But the annual figures make us reasonably satisfied. We have to make a move, especially on the transfer market.”







