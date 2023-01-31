In an exhilarating finale, members of the German esports team Mouz became the first winners of the Street Fighter League Pro-Europe 2022. The match against French BMS was the culmination of a weeks-long tournament. Following the US and Japanese leagues, which have been running since 2018 and 2020 respectively, publisher Capcom launched its Street Fighter League Pro in Europe in October 2022. The league, which pitted 24 of the region’s best players in a tournament in teams of four, it ended with the Mouzes winning and becoming the first ever European champions. The Mouz have now earned themselves a spot to compete against top teams SFL US and SFL Japan in the Street Fighter League World Championship 2022, taking place February 17-18 at the 9th Annual Capcom Cup in Los Angeles. A cash prize of $150,000 will be split between the winners and finalists of the competition.