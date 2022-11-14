By Shreyashi Sanyal and Devik Jain

(Reuters) – European shares rose on Monday, boosted by positive updates from companies including Germany’s Infineon and Britain’s Informa, as investors braced for a slew of data due to be released this week, including inflation and gross domestic product. preliminary, .

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed up 0.14% at 432.86 points, hovering near 11-week highs.

Informa Plc jumped 5.8% after the events organizer raised its full-year earnings outlook, which helped London’s FTSE 100 index outperform its regional peers.

Infineon shares rose 7.8% to lead the German DAX index after the chipmaker raised its long-term financial targets and said it plans a new €5 billion factory in Dresden to expand its production capacity. The technology sector gained 1.2%, the best performer among the STOXX 600 sectors.

Meanwhile, data showed that euro zone industrial production rose more-than-expected in September, while August output was revised upwards.

UK employment, inflation and retail sales data are due out this week, while third quarter GDP estimates and eurozone October inflation, among others, are also due this week.

In LONDON, the Financial Times index advanced 0.92%, to 7,385.17 points.

In FRANKFURT, the DAX index rose 0.62% to 14,313.30 points.

In PARIS, the CAC-40 index gained 0.22%, at 6,609.17 points.

In MILAN, the Ftse/Mib index appreciated by 0.58%, to 24,596.69 points.

In MADRID, the Ibex-35 index registered an increase of 0.84%, to 8,166.50 points.

In LISBON, the PSI20 index appreciated by 0.71%, to 5,779.84 points.