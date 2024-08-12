European stocks close mixed, Milan does well

European stocks close mixed in a seesaw session on international markets, ahead of US inflation data for Julywhich will be released on Wednesday. The Frankfurt Dax closed at +0.12%, equal to 17,723.5 points. London also gained, with the Ftse 100 recording +0.50%, at 8,208.71 points. Milan also did well, marking +0.43%, with 31,918 points. The Paris Cac closed in the red, however, leaving 0.26% on the ground, equal to 7,250.67 points.

Milan Stock Exchange: closes on the rise, +0.43%

Piazza Affari closed higher in an uncertain session, characterized by the caution of investors who await the data on American inflation and also some indications that could come from Jackson Hole, the traditional gathering of central bankers. The Ftse Mib closes the session up 0.43% at 31,910 points. The credit sector is pushing the list with Mps +1.98% and Banco Mediolanum +1.47%. Azimut also did well with +1.5%. Sales for Brunello Cucinelli which lost 1.02% and Stellantis -0.6%. Moncler also down leaving 0.5% on the ground.

Government bonds: spread closes little changed at 141.8 points

The spread between BTP and Bund closed little changed at 141.8 points compared to today’s opening. The yield on the 10-year bond stands at 3.64%.