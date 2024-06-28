European stock markets mixed, spotlight on US inflation data

Markets cautious and mixed after the appointments of EU Council who saw the reconfirmation of Ursula von der Leyen to the presidency and the arrival of Antonio Costa And Kaja Kallas respectively as the new President of the European Council and the High Representative for Foreign Policy of the Union.

Great anticipation, then, for the data on PCE inflation in the USA, i.e. the price index of personal consumption expenditure stripped of the more volatile components of energy and food prices, which is the preferred indicator of Federal Reserve.

The early vote in France, with the first round looming over the weekend and the second round to follow on July 7, is also fuelling uncertainty and fears among operators. MilanPiazza Affari drops 0.38%. The Paris Stock Exchange is in decline, with the Cac 40 which loses 0.80%. The other European markets are on the rise: Frankfurt earns 0.11%, London 0.17%, Madrid 0.03%.

On the price list, financial stocks decline (Unicredit -1.06%, Understanding -0.17%, Mps -0.30% e General –0.69%). On the positive side, however, the energetic ones with Is in the and Eni respectively at +0.12 and +0.39 percent. Tim rises by 0.53%. Finally, among industrialists Stellantis loses 1.54% while Leonardo grows by 0.82%.

As for the bond market, it spread between 10-year BTPs and their German counterparts Bunds rises to 161.2 points, against 156.3 points at the start and 157.8 points at the close yesterday. The performance stands at 4.079% from the previous 4.013%.