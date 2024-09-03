The pan-European STOXX 600 index was little changed by 0717 GMT on Tuesday, while Germany’s FTSE rose 0.1 percent after a record high at the end of the previous session.

The industrial sub-index advanced on the back of a 4.2 percent jump in Rolls-Royce after Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific said three of its 48 aircraft powered by Rolls-Royce engines had already undergone successful repairs after inspections and all were expected to resume operations by Saturday.

The sub-index for mining companies fell 0.6 percent as non-ferrous metals prices fell under the weight of a strong dollar and demand concerns, following weak manufacturing data in China, the biggest consumer.

Investors are awaiting comments from European Central Bank policymakers during the day for clues on the bank’s next move at its meeting on September 12.

The US manufacturing PMI data due from the Institute for Supply Management later today and jobs data due on Friday are expected to be crucial to the Federal Reserve’s decision on monetary policy.