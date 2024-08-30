The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.2 percent to 525.65 points by 0713 GMT on Friday, surpassing its previous peak of 525.59 points reached in June.

The benchmark index is on track to post a fourth straight weekly gain of about 1.3 percent, the longest streak in more than five months. It is also expected to post a second straight monthly gain, a trend not seen in about six months.

A 1.4 percent jump in the interest-rate-sensitive property sector supported the index on Friday. The European Central Bank is due to meet in less than two weeks at a time when markets expect a 25 basis point rate cut.

France’s CAC 40 gained 0.3 percent after data showed consumer spending grew in August.

Spain’s IBEX 35 index rose 0.6 percent after data showed retail sales rose 1 percent in July.

Preliminary Eurozone consumer price data for August and Italian inflation are due at around 0900 GMT.